NOSTALGIA: Much-loved Portsmouth vicar died making prizegiving speech

On August 15 I published a postcard photograph of Canon Bernard Wilson’s funeral cortege passing along Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

There were hundreds if not thousands of mourners along the route which went along Fratton Road and Arundel Street to the Town station.

Canon Bernard Robert Wilson who died in 1909. Picture: Robert James

From there the coffin was put on a train and taken for burial at his birthplace. All of this took place on Trafalgar Day, October 21, 1909, and yet, more than a century later, I have received many e-mails from readers about this much-loved person of the church. I must thank, among others, Robert James, Andrew Fairley, Martin Bowler and ‘Karen and Matt’.

Canon Bernard Robert Wilson was born in 1857 at Rownhams, Hampshire, and attended Radley College, Oxford. He left in 1876 being awarded a scholarship to Keeble College, Oxford. He took holy orders in 1882.

In 1885 he was in Australia where he became c haplain to the Bishop of Brisbane until 1891 concurrently serving as Vicar of St John’s Pro-Cathedral, Brisbane 1887-91.

He returned to England and served as Rector of Kettering 1892-8; Rural Dean of Weldon, 1894-8; Rector of St Matthew’s, Bethnal Green, and Head of Oxford House 1898-1901; Vicar of Portsea 1901-9; Rural Dean of Portsmouth, 1905; Hon Canon of Winchester 1907.

He has been largely overlooked in favour of other previous vicars such as Cosmo Lang (later Archbishop of Canterbury) and Cyril Garbett (later Archbishop of York) but he was obviously a very popular parish priest.

Canon Wilson was the vicar of Saint Mary’s (and patron of Saint James’ parish) from 1901 until his sudden death in 1909. The new Church of Saint James was consecrated in 1913 as the Bernard Wilson Memorial Church. History has almost forgotten him and it is difficult to find out much about him. However, what is clear is that he was highly respected and an inspirational character. His funeral was attended by thousands and he influenced those responsible for building the new Church.

While making a speech at the town hall for T he Portsmouth Grammar School prizegiving day on October 17, 1909, he collapsed with a heart seizure and died without regaining consciousness.

As an aside to this story Andrew Fairley, our local boxing historian, tells me that Canon Wilson’s former domain, St Matthew’s Church in Bethnal Green, London, is just a few yards from the home of British boxing, York Hall. The church was also the venue of Reggie Kray's marriage to Francis Shea. T he church also handled the funerals of all three Kray brothers.