NOSTALGIA: Were you one of the first to live at Leigh Park?

Next year is the 70th anniversary of the digging of the first footings of Leigh Park housing estate. I see from council minutes the estate was planned back in 1943.

On October 26 that year, a meeting was held at which Councillor Storey said he might be able to buy, on behalf of the corporation, all land required at Leigh Park for a satellite town together with a green belt.

A proposal was put forward to buy 2,400 acres of land bounded to the south by Stockheath Lane and Denvilles, on the east by the Southern Railway line and to the north-east by the Emsworth-Horndean Road. It would cost £150,000.

Building started in 1947 and the first residents moved in in 1949. Shops weren’t built until 1952 so people had to traipse to Havant or Bedhampton for shopping.

I am sure there are many who remember moving there from Portsmouth in the early years. I want to write a feature about the estate and I would like to see photographs and hear your memories. Please contact me on (023) 9243 5936.