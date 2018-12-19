If there is one type of photograph I publish which I know is well received it is those of battleships in Portsmouth Harbour. And on the facing page we see one of them, HMS Nelson, with Gosport in the foreground.

These magnificent vessels were the backbone of the finest navy in the world when the Royal Navy did indeed rule the waves. No matter what class of ship was in service alongside them, including anything that followed in later years, none made such an impression as battleships. We might also include HMS Hood, a battle-cruiser of course, but she was special.

Artists who used to exhibit at Point, Old Portsmouth, photographed in the late 1960s. Picture: Doreen Gowing

You will see what I mean by looking at the photograph. It was taken after 1927 when the ship was commissioned. The cars say it is the 1930s so we can roughly date it to between 1930 and 1940.

Nelson survived the Second World War and decommissioned in February 1948. She was used for aerial bombing practice for several months and broken up in March 1949.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

• The two photographs of artists in Old Portsmouth were sent to me by Doreen Gowing, of Southsea. Both photographs were taken 50 years ago. Some of the artists were well known locally including Bill Cheeseman and Ray Bettny.

Their paintings were exhibited on top of the Hot Walls were there were many passers-by who stopped to look at the work and perhaps bought one. In the 1970s the artists were allowed to show their work in the arches beneath, those alongside Broad Street, which were once part of Point Barracks.

More Point artists from the 1960s. Picture: Doreen Gowing

Mrs Gowing is third from the left in the top photo. The man on the tight with the lifeboat jersey collected 10 per cent of all sales. Whether this was to go to the lifeboat charity or for payment for the pitches, she did not say. If you recognise any of the artists please let me know.

• A company that became a big employer in Portsmouth was actually founded in the city. What became the Dring Group was founded in 1889 when Joseph Dring set up business with six employees in Marylebone Street.

The company went from strength to strength and in the mid-1960s there were three factories at Portsmouth Airport and another three on the Hilsea Industrial Estate. At that time it employed nearly 1,000 people.

In 1953 Dring participated in the production of Painting by Numbers which became a popular past-time.

From cigarette packets to Farleys rusks, some of Drings packaging.

However, packaging was the main thrust of the business and anything that needed a box was produced. As you can see cigarette, make-up, biscuit, chocolate and jelly baby packaging were all catered for.

I have not been able to find out what happened to Dring’s. Can anyone let me know please?