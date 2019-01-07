Most of the jetties that once had proud names along the west side of the dockyard have all disappeared since rebuilding.

Many of the names have changed as one long strengthened jetty has had to be built to take the extra long aircraft carriers Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales.

Dockyard jetties of the past. Jetties on the West Wall of the dockyard as far north as North Corner jetty.

In this photograph and diagram we can recognise all the jetties that once took the fleet. To the bottom is South railway jetty of course, perhaps the most well known and famous of all jetties in all naval dockyards across the world. It was originally called Farewell Jetty for obvious reasons. Top is North Slip Jetty and the rest can be fitted in between these two.

• I wonder how many of you who live in the older part of Gunwharf know that it was once an armoury and museum of armaments?

In The History of Portsmouth W.G. Gates tells us: ‘In 1891 an extension was made to Gunwharf boundary wall, the demolition of some barracks and the building of new stores. The old Armoury is now used as stores and a more modern building provided containing stands for rifles for 20,000 troops. On the military side there is equipment and munitions for any full-sized army corps.

'The Armoury contains specimens of offensive and defensive weapons from the earliest periods. Here are Knights in armour, bows used at Cressy and Agincourt as well as the earliest firearms. Old fashioned guns stand side by side with Maxima and quick-firers.’

The Gunwharf armoury.

Such was the description supplied by Gates but what has happened to all the thousands of arms once on view to the general public? Are they at Fort Nelson on the hill?

Another from the Barry Cox collection and we see muskets, rifles, swords and shells and a suit of armour.