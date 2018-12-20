Pompey fan changes his name in 1989

No-one will ever doubt who were the footballing love of John Westwood’s life.

For the 26-year-old fanatic declared it for the world to know.

In future, John would always be known as John Anthony Portsmouth Football Club Westwood – officially.

At a cost of £38, the man who had missed just two Pompey matches in 14 years had added PFC to his name.

John, from Petersfield, said: ‘I’ve made a Statutory Declaration and added Portsmouth Football Club – it seemed like the natural thing to do.

‘I’ve followed Pompey since I was 12 and wanted to do something to make my feelings clear.’

When asked what his wife Linda makes of it, he said: ‘She thinks I’m mad – I can’t think why.’