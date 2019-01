Pompey stars scored a winner when they took to the catwalk to raise funds for orphans of the Bosnian War in Sarajevo.

Guy Whittingham, Gavin Maguire, Kit Symons, right, and Darryl Powell, left, modelled casual wear at the event held at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The fashion extravaganza was organised by students of Portsmouth’s Itec as part of their management course.

The students set up their own charity Sarajevo Orphans Fund Appeal, with the help of Save the Children, aiming to raise £6,000.