Portchester fundraisers faced jailbreak challenge in 1995

Picture five hitch-hikers dressed in convict suits and weighed down by balls and chains, standing at the edge of the M27.

Most people would trust their instincts and leave them alone. But some may have taken them on board if they knew their escape was in aid of charity.

Chris Young, 34, of Portchester, was taking part in a charity jailbreak in aid of the Action for Kids charity which raised money for disabled children.

Mr Young and his 12-year-old son Wesley planned to lave Fareham with the aim of getting as far away from Portsmouth as possible in 12 hours – using whatever means they could.

Mr Young said: ‘We would like to get down to Penzance and the Scilly Isles if we can. We’ll just have to wait and see.’