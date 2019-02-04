Portsmouth city centre’s heart was torn out by the Luftwaffe and planners

The marvellous view, above, is from underneath the railway bridge in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, in 1935. It was still like this 30 years later when I was a teenager and then, sadly, from the 1970s developers began doing more damage than the Luftwaffe had done a quarter of a century earlier.

On the left we see the General Post Office.

The same view in Commercial Road last week. No atmosphere, few people, somewhat boring and no heart.

We then have a confusing sight with a trolleybus held up behind a soon-to-be defunct tramcar.

Overtaking traffic is causing more of a hold-up as the tram coming towards camera cannot get by.

Note the delivery boy with his carrier bike and basket.

Behind him is a horse-drawn waggonet.

In front of that is a market trader walking his horse and cart towards camera.

Just past the Post Office on the left would be Stanhope Road with the main office for the Portsmouth Evening News.

In the centre, in the distance, is the Central Hotel on the corner of Edinburgh Road, which was completely destroyed in The Blitz of January 10/11, 1941.

On the right is the wall in front of the Town Station car park.

Everyone is wearing an overcoat and hat.

A marvellous scene, now sadly all gone.

