Queen Victoria’s final journey through Fareham, Cosham, Havant and Chichester on the Royal Train

Queen Victoria was Queen of the United Kingdom of Britain and Ireland. She also became the Empress of India, although she ruled when the British Empire covered 24 per cent of the Earth’s land surface with more than 400 million people.

This all came to end when she died at Osborne House, Isle of Wight on January 22, 1901 aged 81. Her funeral was almost as grand as her life.

Chefs, nannies, barmaids, entertainers and managers. Just some of the staff at the Sunshine Holiday Camp, Hayling Island

She was taken from Cowes on board HMY Alberta to Gosport. The following day her coffin was loaded on to the special Royal Train consisting of eight carriages to take her to Victoria Station, London.

The train was preceded by a pilot train that ran 10 minutes ahead make sure the line was clear.

As can be seen below, the train travelled via Fareham, Cosham, Havant and Chichester.

The times are written with the line between the hours and minutes as this signifies the passing times through the stations.

The full story can be read in a marvellous new booklet from the Ralph Cousins stable called Wheels, Sails and Steam in Georgian and Victorian Emsworth.

James Gardener a former builder in Portsmouth who had a part-time job as cinema projectionist at the Sunshine Holiday Camp, Hayling Island has sent me some souvenirs and programmes from the camp.

I will be publishing a few photographs of some of the entertainers and scenes from the camp over the next few weeks.

In this frontal view we can see that the searchlight building was a good thirty yards from Wyllies house.

If you were a former entertainer or member of staff I am sure you will enjoy the article plus future photographs. You may well be among them.

In the photograph, below, we see just a few of the 200 staff who were employed to give holidaymakers a good time in the summer of 1967.

There were chefs, nannies, children’s entertainers, dance instructors, singers and musicians.

In fact it was the complete Hi De Hi Maplin’s Holiday Camp in real life.

Last Friday I published a photograph of what I thought was a searchlight which looked like it was placed inside or alongside Tower House, below, once lived in by marine artist William Wyllie always referred to as W L Wyllie.

How wrong could I be.

Thanks to Robert James I can correct my error.

The searchlight station was in fact some yards north of Tower House and as is in no way part of it.

In the view, below, you can see how I made the error with the searchlight station well to the north of Tower House.

I can find very little on the subject of the searchlight so if you know more please get in contact.