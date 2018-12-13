Last month I published this 1961 colour photograph of Guildhall Square complete with its blue police post in the foreground.

Terry Heath got in touch about other posts around the city, saying: 'There used to be a post on the corner of Cromwell Road and Highland Road, Eastney, before the road layout was changed. I could see it from my front room window in Henderson Road.

'The light on top of that post used to be orange. I may be wrong but I have it in my head that although the glass around the light may have been tinted blue, the light itself was orange. This got me thinking about where I had seen other posts.’

Terry adds: ‘I seem to recall there was one near The Hard. I also have recollections of one at Hilsea, north of the creek by Portsbridge, and also one on the A3 at the bottom of Portsdown Hill where the road divided towards High Street and the Compass Roundabout. I wonder how many other posts were located around the city.’

He continues: ‘On a similar topic I heard recently there are now only five red public telephone boxes left in the city. One is outside the Royal Marine Barracks in Cromwell Road, one in Albert Road outside what used to be the police station and three in Old Portsmouth, one in Broad Street by the old ferry terminal, one in Broad Street next to the arches and one in Grand Parade.’

Very observant Terry, thanks for the information.

•There has been much in the press recently about the abolition of guards on trains leaving just the driver as the only responsible person onboard.

I remember being at Fratton Park in crowds of 20,000-plus when the only security was two police officers walking around the pitch. If they spied a youngster sitting on the wall the officer would politely tell them to get back into the crowd.

Today we have stewards who, to me, do not seem the most polite of people. I am not sure about the ratio of stewards per 1,000 fans but it must be at least half a dozen. So why then is it OK for trains to run with more than 1,000 people on board, as on packed commuter services, with no-one but a driver responsible for them?

As an ex-guard of 15 years and a train crew foreman at Waterloo for 10, I think I have the right to an opinion.There were many occasions when I had to deal with guards who came into the office completely stressed after a late-night incident.

It’s one thing working a train in the middle of the day when most people are sober, but try being in charge late at night or working a train full of football supporters, many standing. And as for the supposedly lovely rugby supporters from Twickenham. That’s a myth. Try working a late night train to Chessington. You would not believe the problems that can occur and it can be very worrying for other passengers.

I have seen riots on trains. Imagine if there was only a driver and the communication cord was pulled bringing the train to a halt. If the train had a dozen coaches would the driver be expected to walk back through the train to find out where the cord was pulled? On an even more serious note, what if the driver became seriously ill or died at the controls and the train came to halt in the middle of nowhere? What then?

The biggest problem with railway companies today is that at the top are people with no railway experience with no idea how complex the running of a railway is. They all appear to be accountants, not railwaymen who have risen through the ranks. They may only see a guard standing by the door to give the driver a signal to go. They don’t understand what the man or woman has to know and the intricacies of the Railway Rule Book.

If football stadiums, pubs and clubs have to have so many stewards then there really should be two people on a train who know what to do in an emergency.