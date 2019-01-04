Royal Navy parrot court-martialled in 1990

Ship’s parrot Lord Nelson was finding out about the Royal Navy’s pecking order after being demoted for attacking a senior officer.

The mascot flew into a rage when Petty Officer Steward Barry Stone raided Nelson’s nut ration on board the Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Hermione.

He found himself up before the beak – a mock court martial before his owner Captain Andrew Ritchie.

After being found guilty, the high flyer had his wings clipped. The Leading Parrot, who had been a favourite mascot with the fleet for several years, was demoted to Able Parrot.