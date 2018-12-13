Silver Jubilee Fleet Review remembered

I have recently had the pleasure of interviewing Captain Gordon Walwyn RN Rtd.

He was the man who was given the job of organising and planning the Silver Jubilee Fleet Review of 1977 at Spithead.

Capt Walwyn has given me access to all his files concerning the organisation and build-up to the event and I will be bringing it to you in the week between Christmas and the New Year over two days.

The articles will be accompanied by several photographs and I am sure that the many former sailors who live in the city and surrounding area who were on duty over the days of the review will be thrilled to see the many ships, aircraft and people in the photographs.

Capt Walwyn later commanded the County-class destroyer HMS Antrim and during the Falklands conflict he was stationed at Northwood Headquarters.

In his younger days he played the part of a German prisoner-of-war sailor in the film The Cruel Sea. It was filmed on the corvette HMS Portchester Castle named Saltash Castle in the film.

• How many of you would like to be reminded of your schooldays?

For many of us it was 11 years that simply had to be endured before we could get out into the big wide world. To others, usually called swots, it was a place of learning and education.

Solent Road School, Drayton, was opened in 1926 by Hampshire County Council as Drayton School for junior mixed and infants.

In 1935, when boundaries were extended, it was passed to Portsmouth City Council and renamed Solent Road.

In 1975 it had another name change, this time to Solent First and Middle Schools.

Now former pupil Peter Keat has compiled a booklet, using the school’s archive, tracing its 50-year history from 1925 to 1975.

The 35-page booklet, with more than 80 photographs, costs £3 from New To You Bookshop in High Street, Cosham.

