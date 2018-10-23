I am grateful to Ted Saunders of Portchester for lending me these aircraft photographs plus one or two others I shall be including in coming days. As I know nothing at all about aircraft – I have never even been in one – I am relying on you to let me know more. Two were taken at HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent and one at Portchester. I’d be grateful for any assistance. Thank you.

In the picture on the right we see King George VI on one of his many visits to this area inspecting men and machines at HMS Daedalus.

After a forced landing in Portchester a Wasp helicopter was assisted by Sea King from Culdrose.

It never ceases to amaze me how far and how often he would go to inspect service units.

Below, right, is perhaps one of the larger aircraft to take off from Lee-on-the-Solent, a Sea Prince in 1960.

And finally, the photo, below left, is a tad blurred but look carefully and you will see a Wasp helicopter on the ground having made a forced landing at Portchester on March 3, 1971.

A Royal Navy Sea King helicopter from RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall came to assist.

A Sea Prince at HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, 1960.

The caption on the photograph says the pilot was Lt J Hines and the observer was Lt R Edwards.

It does not explain if they were from the Wasp or the Sea King.

• Andrew August, of Waterlooville, spent 37 years at sea with Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships.

But when he had some time to himself he volunteered for the Territorial Army and served in the Wessex Regiment. He loaned me this photo of the day the regiment trooped its colours.

The Wessex Regiment No4 Guard parade at Eastney Barracks.'Picture: Andrew August

On Saturday, June 30, 1979 a Presentation of Colours to the Second Battalion the Wessex Regiment at Eastney Barracks was followed by being trooped in the Guildhall Square in the presence of the lord mayor Councillor RC Taylor.

Number Four Guard was commanded by Major J H Spanner and Lieutenant BR Crodden who is on the right at the front of the guard.

Portsmouth lads in the front rank are the late Lance Corporal Micky Pearce, Corporal Phil Gates and a couple whose names Andrew cannot remember but I am sure someone will tell me.

Andrew can be seen third from the right next to Colour Sergeant HAT Cossey from Reading whose face is hidden behind Crodden’s shoulder.