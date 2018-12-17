‘The only sound was of boots on the road’

My picture at the end of last month of German PoWs being marched through Gosport in the aftermath of D-Day brought a wonderful response.

They included some evocative memories from Peter Edgar who reminds us that the town had to cope with thousands of prisoners, so many that a special transit camp had to be set up at Mill Lane.

He remembers that watching them disembark at Hardway ‘evoked strange and somewhat confused feelings for a young boy who had seen the bombing of our town by these same people’.

The thought-provoking picture, taken in Grove Road, Elson, and which I’ve reproduced again here, took Peter back to D-Day itself when no-one living in Gosport would have had a clue that they would be seeing a sight such as this just a day later.

Peter, recalls that June 6, 1944, had started much like any other... until he went outside.

He says: ‘The troops had gone. I set off with friends to Hardway to see what was happening and then we heard the news that these brave men, who had become our real friends, had invaded Normandy.’

For a while it was all hugely exciting for a young lad, but Peter was soon to learn valuable life-lessons on two fronts.

He adds: ‘Gradually the horrors of war became apparent. Incoming landing craft were met by a fleet of ambulances to take the wounded off to hospitals in the area.

‘The most seriously wounded would go to Haslar but all hospitals in the area were extremely busy. There was also the sight of the bodies of those servicemen who had been killed being unloaded – an extremely harrowing and unforgettable experience for us children.’

He continues: ‘My mother decided that from then on she would only allow me to go to Hardway if she accompanied me.

‘In the early evening of June 7 we noticed an LST (Landing Ship Tank), the largest type of landing craft, making its way up harbour towards the slipway. This was a sight we had seen many times but somehow this seemed different.

‘As the landing craft came closer to the shore someone shouted, “The deck is covered with men!” Then, as the craft came closer, someone called, “I think they’re Germans!” From that moment there was absolute silence. We just could not believe our eyes.

‘As the landing craft hit the ramps the large bow doors opened and one British soldier with his gun casually over his shoulder, descended. He was followed by hundreds of Germans. Another British soldier came ashore followed by more Germans. They were, in the main, pathetic, bedraggled figures.

‘I, along with most of those who witnessed this scene, could not believe these were the frightening monsters who had done such terrible things to our town and its people. It now came home to us that they were human beings just like us.

‘The conflict in all of our minds was summed up by the actions of householders nearby who were watching. Some offered cups of coffee to these defeated soldiers while others were taking the coffee away.

‘That scene certainly was a life-changing moment for me. Its experience taught me of the futility of war and I definitely never again used the phrase, “The only good German is a dead German!”

Derek Howard was four at the time and living at 14 Grove Road. He recalls it was about midday when his mother stopped dishing up lunch and rushed he and his three-year-old sister June through the front door before supporting them as they stood on the front garden gate.

‘The column marched in orderly fashion and in complete silence, the only sound being their boots on the road.

'The column eventually passed by to turn left on to San Diego Road to a prepared tented camp in a field that backed on to our house.’

Phil Shilling was one of several who mentioned an aspect of the picture which, to those not familiar with the street, is not immediately obvious and I have annotated the photo to take account of it.

Phil says: 'Half-way along the column you can see the railway gates for the line to Priddy’s Hard ammunition depot.’ He believes that, probably after being processed at the transit camp, the Germans were taken to Gosport railway station for onward shipment to prisoner-of-war camps.

And eagle-eyed Sue Sawyer spotted something in the picture which In confess had passed me by.

She says: ‘In the distance can be seen a newspaper delivery boy leaning on his delivery bike just beyond the level crossing.’

Now, I wonder, is that lad still with us?