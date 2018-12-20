You may remember last week I mentioned a fish and chip shop located in Fratton Road but could not remember the name.

I was contacted by several readers, including Graham Salt, who told me: 'The chippy you're thinking of was Dikes on the west side of Fratton Road, between Gunner Street (more or less where Lake Road is now) and Kilmiston Street, diagonally opposite the Florist public house.

When Lake Road was demolished Heywoods cycles moved to Copnor Road. This is Ron Heywood, the son of the original owner.

'Dikes was our local chippy at 299, Fratton Road and its range was powered by coke. On the same side of the road as Dikes was Musical Homes, at 273/275 Fratton Road.

'I used to live above ‘’Lennies’' at 8, St Mary's Crescent, opposite St Mary's Institute, as it was once known.’

Several of you spelled the name Dyke, but in two Kelly’s directory’s I have the name is spelled Dike.

So now let’s go around the corner into Lake Road, as it once was.

Anyone remember George Pattenden a jeweller in Lake Road, Landport, Portsmouth?

Those of you who remember it as it was will know that the comparison between then and now is as different as chalk and cheese.

There was a well-known Portsmouth saying that because there were so many pubs along Lake Road, if you started a pub crawl at the Fratton Road end you would not reach the other end at Commercial Road before you passed out.

Anyway, I digress...

I also heard from Anna Pattenden whose family had two businesses in Lake Road. Firstly, she got in touch and confirmed the fish and chip shop was called Dikes and she remembers that Mrs Dike used to weigh the fish before frying it.

The 1977 Silver Jubilee Fleet Review with Fort Gilkicker in the foreground. Picture: Gordon Walwyn collection.

One of Anna’s family’s businesses was the cycle shop Heywood & Sons which was run by Anna’s grandparents at 270/272 Lake Road. Many of you will remember it, I’m certain.

And her father, George Pattenden, had a jeweller’s a couple of doors away at 264, Lake Road.

When swathes of Lake Road were demolished the cycle shop later moved to Copnor Road and was run by Anna’s uncle Ron Heywood.

• I have mentioned previously that next week I shall be writing about the Silver Jubilee Fleet Review of 1977.

Captain Gordon Walwyn RN Rtd, who planned and organised the day, has given me access to his papers and files plus many fantastic photographs.

As another taster for next week, today I publish this aerial view of the royal yacht Britannia passing through the lines of ships. In the foreground is Fort Gilkicker at Gosport and across the water on the right is Ryde with its pier jutting out to sea.

I am sure there must be many still living in the area who took part in the review and the pages will bring back many memories. You might even see yourself.