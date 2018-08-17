THIS WEEK IN 1970: A fresh coat for ‘Nelson’s stripes’

Dockyard painters have been keeping HMS Victory’s distinctive ‘livery’ looking fresh, giving the ship her annual repaint in the buff and black scheme known as ‘Nelson’s stripes’ – the colours she wore at Trafalgar.

It was in 1780 that the Admiralty ordered that ships’ hulls were no longer to be tarred, but painted either buff or black. Admiral Nelson, using a commanding officer’s discretion, ordered HMS Victory to be painted in both. The picture shows Jack Hayes and Roy Jetten on chair half-way down the starboard side. Mr Jetten, 23, of Fareham, has not painted the ship before.