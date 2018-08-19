THIS WEEK IN 1970: Navy duo saddle up for European  cycle

Setting off from Calais on a European cycle tour for charity were two naval petty officers from Portsmouth.

They were Alan Gifford, of Tipner Lane, Tipner, and Ian Pugh, of Mayhall Road, Copnor –both gunnery instructors based at HMS Excellent, Portsmouth.

They were given a mighty send off for their 14-17 day sponsored tour which took them to Paris and through Belgium, Luxembourg and part of Germany before they headed home.

The two cyclists hoped to raise at least £50 through their efforts and it would go to the children’s ward of the Royal Portsmouth Hospital, which eventually closed in 1979.

Mr Pugh, 29, said: ‘My daughter spent some time in the ward and I know how much they need toys for entertainment or of an educational nature.

‘The money will be used for something like this.’

For the tour, the duo were sponsored by the Petty Officers’ Mess at HMS Excellent; HMS Daedalus at Lee-on-the-Solent; various Royal Antediluvian of Buffaloes lodges in the Portsmouth area and by individuals.