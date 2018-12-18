True Portsmouth girl Lily never forgot the sadness and horror of war 

It is with deep regret I must tell you of the death of a 91-year-old lady who was as Portsmouth as it was possible to be. Lilian Rump – always known as Lily – lived with her family at 6, Bransbury Road, Eastney and became a seamstress.

In the garden shed she had her own industrial sewing machines and could make a wedding dress from start to finish.

Lily Rump in 2015

I first met Lily when I was researching my book, Portsmouth – City of Gallant Hearts, about civilian deaths in the city during the Second World War.

Lily was one of the first to make contact with me to tell me of her Aunt Hetty.

On the night of January 10, 1941 Hetty, who was in service, was found holding the hand of her employer, Mrs Florence Bawtree, in the hallway of 26, Victoria Road South, Southsea.

There was not a mark on them but they were sitting together, dead. When a bomb explodes close by it causes a vacuum and sucks the air out of human lungs.

Pompey dressed in their last season wearing salmon coloured shirts in 1910

This is what happened to Hetty and Mrs Bawtree.

One of Lily’s brothers, Cyril, served in the navy during the war and lived in Grenville Road. He also served in HMS Grenville.

Another brother, Alfred, a sergeant in 115 Squadron RAF, was lost when his Lancaster bomber was brought down when flying over Holland on December 16, 1943 on a mission to Berlin. He was just 22years old. Lily had his photograph as pride of place in her front room.

Lily met her husband, Charles Alfred Rump, in the Cumberland Tavern, Eastney. They later settled in Beecham Road, Kingston.

Super fit boys from Portsdown School doing their athletic exercises

Lily told me of the amazing events on the evening of VE Day 1945. She said Royal Marines and sailors were drinking in the Cumberland Tavern, Eastney Road, when it was decided to light a bonfire and put the piano in the road for a sing-song.

Anything that was not bolted down was taken to the fire.

Steve West reproduced the scene in a photograph which she said was just how it was.

Although the years passed by, Lily still had thoughts of her late aunt and brother.

The sadness, deep regret and love she still had in her heart for family killed in the war was still deeply felt. She was sad for the missing ones who were not there to share the years and grow old together with the rest of the family.

Lily lived her final years with her daughter Lynda in Fratton.

Lily Rump, nee Cowdrey, born September 10, 1927, died December 12, 2018.

Below we see boys from Portsdown Secondary Modern School. They all look super fit, as we all were in those days of no-nonsense gym masters.

In this 1910 photograph of Portsmouth Football Club we see them in salmon coloured shirts – the last season they wore the colour.

The following season they changed to the familiar blue and white.

At the time they were in th e Southern Football League and in the 1910-1911 season they only won eight of their 38 games.

The famous Pompey Chimes are said to have evolved from the time Pompey – then known as Royal Artillery Portsmouth FC – played at the United Services ground in Burnaby Road.

It is said referees would listen for the sounds of the Guildhall clock chiming four times to let them know the match was at an end. Just before the end of the game, to the sound of the Westminster chimes, the crowd would sing, ‘Play up Pompey, just one more goal, make tracks, what ho!’

