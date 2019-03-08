War medals arrive 50 years late for Waterlooville veteran in 1999

On the day the Second World War broke out, Bob Meyer volunteered for service in the Royal Navy.

More than 50 years later, he had finally received six war medals in recognition for the seven years he spent fighting for his country.

The 84-year-old had wondered why, while other old soldiers had medals to leave to their children, he didn't have any.

After contacting the Ministry of Defence, he discovered the medals had never been sent. But the mistake has now been remedied.

Mr Meyer, of Bowers Close, Waterlooville, was just 24 in September 1939 when Britain enterted the war. When he finally returned to Britain in 1947, he left the navy and returned to his old job, putting his naval career and the war firmly behind him.

Nine months after contacting the medals office at HMS Centurion in Gosport, his medals arrived in the post. They included the 1939-45 Star; the Atlantic Star; the Africa Star; the Defence medal and the War medal 1939-45.

He said: ‘They are not heroic medals, they are just campaign medals, but at least they know I was there.'