In the words of Matt Goss: ‘The letters H.O.M.E. are so important because they personify the word home.’ Okay, we admit, we are just a little obsessed with Bros after their recent documentary. It’s triggered a small teenage obsession that I had long forgotten about. But let’s get back to the point...

Alternatively – if you’re a Portsmouth resident – the letters H.O.M.E. represent a brilliant little coffee shop.

The Bleecker Street sandwich.

Dish Detective has visited Home before, previously stopping by the Southsea cafe in Albert Road and giving it a glowing review in 2017. The brains behind Southsea’s little gem have replicated their brilliant model of friendly service, quality food and exceptional coffee in a venue off the island – in Cosham High Street.

We are pleasantly surprised – as this Home is just as delightful, but with slightly more room. There’s even room to bring a buggy in – and the point is proven by a table of mums with a variety of kids of different ages, all happily catching up over coffee.

There’s a table set up for people to sit and talk to others on, and a variety of other tables to choose from where you are not expected to make small talk with strangers. It all adds to the friendliness of the place. But we are not in a sociable mood and we slink through to a table for two at the back.

The menu is a sheet of A4, clipped to the table with a bulldog clip, and we like that, as it shows it can be changed at any minute depending on what’s fresh or what mood the chef is in. It’s concise but there’s enough to make a nice lunch.

I opt for a tuna crisp toast (£6) – which comes with peppers, red onion and sourdough, I add optional cheddar cheese (£1.50). The meal is delicious – as suspected, fresh and delightfully put together by someone who clearly knows how to make a good meal. Much better than any sandwich you could make at home.

My partner goes for a Bleecker Street (£6) – it’s a toasted sourdough press, made with sourdough from Southsea’s Bread Addiction, and filled with pastrami, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and American mustard. Again a wonderful combination and presented superbly.

To wash down this mighty fine lunch, I go for an energising smoothie – made with banana, strawberry, coconut and chia (£4.50). It’s so tasty I can hardly believe that it’s healthy. Give me this over a strawberry frappuccino from Starbucks any day.

My companion goes for a mocha (£3.20) and it’s the work of a true barista. The coffee is clearly exceptional quality, and we are impressed by the coffee options Home offers – all tastes and diets are catered for here. But don’t let that put you off the standard coffee as it has been well sourced and is a joy to drink.

We round off lunch with a couple of slices of cake – I go for chocolate milk stout cake (£2.80) which if I’m honest, was a little too bitter for my sweet tooth, but still edible and still homemade. My partner goes for a cinnamon swirl (£2.30), again from Bread Addiction, and he’s being kind so we share. It’s sweet and delicious and hits the spot.

I can’t let this review pass without also saying how wonderful the staff are here. Just like in Southsea, the staff are friendly and helpful, chatty and welcoming, and knowledgeable. It feels like a solid team of brilliant people. They feel like your friends, the place feels comfortable, the food delicious and healthy, the overall atmosphere is laid-back and makes you want to return, again and again. It may be in Cosham, but it certainly feels like Home.

Since this visit, I’ve eaten several lunches out and the thought has crossed my mind – ‘this just isn’t as good as Home’. Long may this gem of an independent business continue.