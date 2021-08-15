13 most expensive streets to buy a new home in Portsmouth in 2021

Portsmouth has many desirable locations for house hunters searching for their dream home.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 12:11 pm
Portsdown Hill Road

But some part of the city are more in demand than others.

In these areas it can prove costly to purchase a home.

Zoopla has pulled together a list of the streets and roads which are the most expensive to buy a house.

The figures are based on the average house prices over the last 12 months and only include streets with an average price being over £450,000 and where two houses or more have been sold.

Here are the 13 most expensive street to buy a home in the city:

Portsdown Hill Road PO6

The average price paid for a house in Portsdown Hill Road over the last 12 months was £1.05m and two houses were sold during that time.

Broad Street PO1

The average price paid for a house in Broad Street over the last 12 months was £677,200 and five houses were sold during that time.

Havant Road, Drayton PO6

The average price paid for a house in Havant Road over the last 12 months was £593,750 and four houses were sold during that time.

Bryher Island, Port Solent PO6

The average price paid for a house in Bryher Island over the last 12 months was £575,000 and three houses were sold during that time.

Pembroke Road PO1

The average price paid for a house in Pembroke Road over the last 12 months was £562,500 and two houses were sold during that time.

Orkney Road, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in Orkney Road over the last 12 months was £543,833 and three houses were sold during that time.

Bernard Avenue, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in Bernard Avenue over the last 12 months was £537,500 and two houses were sold during that time.

St Johns Road, Cosham PO6

The average price paid for a house in St Johns Road over the last 12 months was £534,000 and two houses were sold during that time.

Tregaron Avenue, Drayton PO6

The average price paid for a house inT regaron Avenueover the last 12 months was £525,000 and two houses were sold during that time.

Chadderton Gardens PO1

The average price paid for a house in Chadderton Gardens over the last 12 months was £506,666 and three houses were sold during that time.

Evelegh Road, Farlington PO6

The average price paid for a house in Evelegh Road over the last 12 months was £500,625 and four houses were sold during that time.

Sennen Place, Port Solent PO6

The average price paid for a house in Sennen Place over the last 12 months was £488,500 and two houses were sold during that time.

South Road, Drayton PO6

The average price paid for a house in South Road over the last 12 months was £470,000 and two houses were sold during that time.

