A big year ahead for Southsea Green

Winter Solstice has passed, a celebration of lengthening days and shortening nights.

As we move through winter this increase in light is a welcome development to we gardeners and nature lovers. With only a few days before the new year begins, plans, goals and wishes may be forming, both for our gardens and life in general.

2020 is a big year for Southsea Green, signing our new lease, planning events and pushing to get everyone thinking greener than ever before. It really is the time for action.

If you’d like to volunteer please fill in the form on our website or drop by the garden on Tuesdays to meet some of our team.

Whether you’re interested in gardening, handy with a screwdriver or just want to get more involved in making Portsmouth green we’d love to welcome you.

Go to southseagreen.uk.