A crafty week at Southsea Green

This week has been full of various crafty and social get-togethers for the Southsea Green community.

Charmaines of Southsea, our local florist, hosted our Macmillan coffee morning. As well as a chance to support the fabulous work Macmillan does, there was cake, chat and floral beauty. Halloween crafty fun for little ones took place at the garden too, a place for young and old to explore whatever the weather.

It takes a lot more than the cold to stop us crafting but we do have our little solar cabin to shelter in and get creative.

Moving into November and the Southsea Green community shows no signs of slowing down. Our next meeting is on Monday (November 4) in the community space at the Tesco, Fratton from 6pm. Come along and see how you could get involved, we’d really appreciate your help.