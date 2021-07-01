The five bed in Lith Lane, nestled within the Catherington Lith Nature Reserve, is on sale for £1.295m. It is listed by Bourne Estate Agents.

It has a large double garage, a gated entrance and ample parking.

The ground floor has a spacious layout with the reception room covering one whole side of the house with box bay windows, a central inglenook style seating area and double doors onto the rear gardens.

The kitchen and dining room has a large central island, lots of storage and an additional utility room for appliances, there are also double doors onto the grounds from the kitchen.

1. Lith Lane This five bedroom home is on sale for £1.295m. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

