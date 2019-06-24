A fond farewell to the community garden - Southsea Green

Some readers may recall, in the early days of the community garden, I wrote of moving from a house in Drayton to a flat in Southsea to be nearer the sea and away from the chore of garden maintenance.

In the intervening years I’ve been lucky enough to work and relax with many friends at the garden and have learned much from them.

Now the wheel has come full circle as, having retired, we are selling at Southsea and moving to a cottage with gardens attached on the edge of the South Downs National Park. Still within easy reach of the sea and Canoe Lake park, home of the community garden, but leaving a vacancy for enthusiastic volunteers. Experienced or not – novices are always welcome, as it’s not just gardening but also crafting, socialising and plain good neighbourliness. See you there soon for a farewell cuppa. southseagreen.uk