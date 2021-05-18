Are these the 9 biggest eyesores in Portsmouth?

From the Guildhall to Old Portsmouth and more.

But for each beautiful building there are also some real stinkers.

We asked our readers what they considered to be the ugliest building in the city.

Here are the most popular suggestions.

1. United Footwear This dilapidated building in Fratton Road was picked as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by several of our readers. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

2. Estella Road The flats in Estella Road were nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by a number of our readers. Photo: Malcolm Wells Buy photo

3. Greetham Street Halls This building - colloquially known as the Minion building -- was easily the most popular suggestion for Portsmouth's ugliest building by our readers. Photo: Sam Brooks Buy photo

4. Civic Offices The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers. Photo: César Moreno Huerta Buy photo