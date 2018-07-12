Defra minister awards Havant schoolchildren for their bee-friendly work

YOUNGSTERS at a primary school in Havant have received an accolade for their efforts to increase the population of bees.

Pupils from St Alban’s were dubbed ‘Pollinator Champions’ at a ceremony led by Defra biosecurity minister Lord Gardener in Carnaby Street, London.

The occasion on Monday celebrated the efforts schools across the country are making to boost their local environment and give pollinators a chance to thrive.

In Havant, Year 4, 5, and 6 pupils at St Alban’s have encouraged a network of parents, teachers and community groups to grow bee-friendly plants and cut their grass less frequently, to boost numbers of the flying insects.

Their appearance in London on Monday – which continues until Friday as part of Bees Needs Week – was testament to the work they continue to do through their so-called Pollinator Promise, as part of the National Lottery initiative Polli:Nation.

On receiving the award, St Alban’s headteacher, Julie Newman, said: ‘By working together to spread the message that small changes can make a big difference, our young conservationists have been empowered to inspire others that we can make this world a better place, for both pollinators and people.

‘Pollinator Promise has brought us new learning opportunities and we are grateful for support from our community, individuals and professional organisations.’