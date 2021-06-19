The house has exclusive use of a private jetty, if you are interested in the nautical lifestyle. Imagine being able to sing sea shanties on your private jetty!

Emsworth home comes with spectacular views and its own jetty - but costs £2.75m

A new build home on the waterfront has gone on sale in Emsworth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 4:14 pm

The three bedroom house is in Dolphin Quay in Queen Street.

It is on the market for an eye-watering £2.75 million and is listed by Jackson-Stops-Chichester.

The house has a garage and a car port, as well as the three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It has exclusive use of a private jetty.

1. Dolphin Quay

This three bedroom is on sale in Dolphin Quay, Queen Street in Emsworth for £2.75 million.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Dolphin Quay

The house has a light and airy feel, with plenty of natural light through the large windows.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

There is an open plan style living space and the kitchen which has luxury integrated appliances.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Corridor

There is underfloor heating throughout the home.

Photo: Zoopla

Emsworth
