Enjoy four days of fun at the Flower Festival in Havant

A FESTIVAL celebrating all things floral will open in Havant next weekend.

St Faith’s Church will play host to the four-day event, which is set to kick-start on Thursday, July 19.

At midday on opening day, the festival will be launched by Radio Solent presenter Tim Daykin – before visitors get the chance to enjoy perusing arrangements from churches, community groups and local businesses – all centric around a ‘song book’ theme.

The fun will continue between midday and 5pm on Friday and Saturday – while doors will open an hour earlier on Sunday.

Admission to the festival is free, but donations are gratefully received by organisers.

Other events tied in with the festival include a cheese and wine reception at 7pm on July 19, a one-man show from Canon Tom Kennar at 7.30pm on July 20th (£8), a concert from the Spinnaker Chorus at 7.30pm on July 21 (£8) – all before a performance from the Kalore Piano Trio on July 22, at 3pm.