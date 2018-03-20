Flower show hailed as a huge success

Have your say

MORE than 150 exhibits were on display as an annual flower show returned to town.

The Lee Horticultural Society held its annual Spring Show at the Lee-on-the-Solent Community Centre at the weekend – with 155 exhibits entered.

Organiser Ray Harding said: ‘The show was very successful due to the hard work of Society members working behind the scenes.

‘Congratulations to all who entered and to the trophy winners.’

The next event from the Horticultural Society will be the Summer Show, which will be taking place on July 7 at Lee-on-the-Solent Community Centre.