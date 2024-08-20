For Sale in Hampshire: Cosy £450,000 family home in Waterlooville five minute drive to Purbrook Junior School

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 12:41 BST

Are you on the hunt for an exceptional family home within walking distance of local schools?

This three bedroom link detached home, located in Cottonwood Close, Waterlooville, would be an ideal purchase for a family. Equipped with good sized bedrooms, a lovely living space and an open plan kitchen - dining area, this home is sensational. There is a refined combination of contemporary and cosy decor which makes this home warm and welcoming.

Purbrook Junior School is a five minute drive and there are a range of amenities in the area including shops and parks.

The listing says: “The property is well laid out and offers an attractive open plan ground floor with lounge, dining area and kitchen area with integrated appliances. There is also a downstairs cloakroom.”

Location: Cottonwood Close, Waterlooville Price: Offers over £450,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Quiet cul de sac, large garden, parking and garage

For more information about this warm and welcoming home, click here.

This three bedroom home has been designed to a high specification and is an ideal family home.

The listing says: "A 3 bedroom link attached house enviably situated in this small private cul de sac set well back from the road and enjoying a good size rear garden backing onto a copse/park area."

The listing says: "The property is well laid out and offers an attractive open plan ground floor with lounge, dining area and kitchen area with integrated appliances. There is also a downstairs cloakroom."

This exceptional home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £450,000.

