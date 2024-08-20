This three bedroom link detached home, located in Cottonwood Close, Waterlooville, would be an ideal purchase for a family. Equipped with good sized bedrooms, a lovely living space and an open plan kitchen - dining area, this home is sensational. There is a refined combination of contemporary and cosy decor which makes this home warm and welcoming.
Purbrook Junior School is a five minute drive and there are a range of amenities in the area including shops and parks.
The listing says: “The property is well laid out and offers an attractive open plan ground floor with lounge, dining area and kitchen area with integrated appliances. There is also a downstairs cloakroom.”
Location: Cottonwood Close, Waterlooville Price: Offers over £450,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Quiet cul de sac, large garden, parking and garage
