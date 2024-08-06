For sale in Hampshire: 'Delightful' £270,000 townhouse cottage in Havant is epitome of cosy

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:28 BST

What screams cosy more than a cottage?

This ‘delightful’ home is on the market for £270,000 and it comes with two good size bedrooms, a bathroom and a cosy living room as well as a small courtyard garden and a garage. With Havant town a short distance away, this townhouse is in a prime location and would be an ideal buy if you are looking for an exceptional home in the heart of a thriving area.

The listing says: “A delightful cottage with accommodation arranged over three floors. Replaced sash style double glazed windows with new shutters on all three levels and a new front door. Prime town centre location within the conservation area. Presented in good order throughout. This character townhouse style property is believed to date from the nineteenth century.“

Summary:

Location: Havant

Price: £270,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

For more information about the property, click here.

The listing says: "A delightful cottage with accommodation arranged over three floors. Replaced sash style double glazed windows with new shutters on all three levels and a new front door."

1. Homewell, Havant, £270,000

The listing says: "A delightful cottage with accommodation arranged over three floors. Replaced sash style double glazed windows with new shutters on all three levels and a new front door."

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Prime town centre location within the conservation area. Presented in good order throughout. This character townhouse style property is believed to date from the nineteenth century."

2. Homewell, Havant, £270,000

The listing says: "Prime town centre location within the conservation area. Presented in good order throughout. This character townhouse style property is believed to date from the nineteenth century."

Photo Sales
This home is ideal if you want to buy a cosy cottage in the heart of Havant.

3. Homewell, Havant, £270,000

This home is ideal if you want to buy a cosy cottage in the heart of Havant.

Photo Sales
This home is being sold with Purple Bricks and is on the market for £270,000.

4. Homewell, Havant, £270,000

This home is being sold with Purple Bricks and is on the market for £270,000.

Photo Sales
