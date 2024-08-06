This ‘delightful’ home is on the market for £270,000 and it comes with two good size bedrooms, a bathroom and a cosy living room as well as a small courtyard garden and a garage. With Havant town a short distance away, this townhouse is in a prime location and would be an ideal buy if you are looking for an exceptional home in the heart of a thriving area.
The listing says: “A delightful cottage with accommodation arranged over three floors. Replaced sash style double glazed windows with new shutters on all three levels and a new front door. Prime town centre location within the conservation area. Presented in good order throughout. This character townhouse style property is believed to date from the nineteenth century.“
Summary:
Location: Havant
Price: £270,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
