For sale in Hampshire: Here are 13 of the most expensive homes in Emsworth, Havant and Hayling Island - according to Zoopla

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

Emsworth, Havant and Hayling Island are home to some beautiful and luxurious properties on the market with price tags upwards of £500,000.

Here are some of the most expensive properties on the market:

1. Houses in Emsworth, Hayling Island and Havant

This home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and five bathrooms. Bartholomew House is a spacious family home perfect and it is located on the waterside with a lovely view.

2. Mill Lane, Havant, £1,750,000

This beautiful semi-detached home comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms. Believed to have been built in the 1850's, this house has a lot of character.

3. Horndean Road, Emsworth, £1,125,000

The Zoopla listing says: "Coast & Country by Henry Adams offer this beautifully presented and recently renovated four/five bedroom detached superior home located on one of Hayling Islands most prestigious roads."

4. St.Catherines Road, Hayling Island, £1,500,000

