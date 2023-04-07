Located on Brandon Road in Southsea, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with character features, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room and two cellar rooms.

This impressive villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corners using Flemish bond brickwork. The accommodation provides 3702 sq ft of living space and comprises: two floors to the front elevation with three levels to the rear, the sitting room leads to conservatory on one side of the hallway with a dining room to the other, at the rear elevation is a 35” open plan kitchen/breakfast room leading to store room, utility room, cloakroom and garage.

On the first floor, mezzanine to the rear, are two bedrooms and a bathroom with the primary two bedrooms on the front elevation both with en-suite shower rooms. On the second floor to the rear are two further bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a separate outside store and two cellar rooms (with restricted ceiling heights).

Summary

Location:Brandon Road, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5

Guide price: £1,300,000

