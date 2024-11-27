Going under the hammer at auction, this three bedroom terraced home in Fratton Road, Portsmouth is up for a mere £100,000 (guide price). Despite needing a lot of work, this home has the potential to be exceptional.

Equipped with three bedrooms, two reception rooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and a back garden, this home could be a brilliant investment.

The listing says: “Situated on Fratton Road, close to the amenities available in Portsmouth City Centre and travelling facilities including Portsmouth & Southsea and Fratton Train Stations. Milton Park is also nearby.

“A Terrace House requiring modernisation with accommodation arranged on two floors.”

This home is to be sold online at auction on Tuesday, December 10 as lot 45 with McHugh & Co Estate Agents and Auctioneers.

Located near Fratton train station and Portsmouth Ferry Terminal, this home is is in an ideal position within the city.

