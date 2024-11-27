For Sale in Portsmouth: Cheapest Zoopla home up for £100,000 would need extensive renovation

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 16:35 BST

If you are on the search for a renovation project, then this home could be the one.

Going under the hammer at auction, this three bedroom terraced home in Fratton Road, Portsmouth is up for a mere £100,000 (guide price). Despite needing a lot of work, this home has the potential to be exceptional.

Equipped with three bedrooms, two reception rooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and a back garden, this home could be a brilliant investment.

The listing says: “Situated on Fratton Road, close to the amenities available in Portsmouth City Centre and travelling facilities including Portsmouth & Southsea and Fratton Train Stations. Milton Park is also nearby.

“A Terrace House requiring modernisation with accommodation arranged on two floors.”

This home is to be sold online at auction on Tuesday, December 10 as lot 45 with McHugh & Co Estate Agents and Auctioneers.

Located near Fratton train station and Portsmouth Ferry Terminal, this home is is in an ideal position within the city.

Summary:

Location: Fratton Road, Portsmouth

Agent: McHugh & Co Estate Agents and Auctioneers

Cost: Auction guide price of £100,000

Key Features: Three bedrooms, good location, near multiple schools

For more information about this home, click here.

Fratton Road, Portsmouth, £100,000

Fratton Road, Portsmouth, £100,000

Fratton Road, Portsmouth, £100,000

Fratton Road, Portsmouth, £100,000

