Equipped with two bedrooms, two reception rooms, one bathroom and a generous sized living space, this home is perfect for someone looking for a unique property.

The listing says: “The Vulcan Building, Grade II listed, Built around 1812, this iconic former armoury, blends historical charm with modern flair in the heart of the vibrant Gunwharf Quays marina complex.

“Expertly transformed in 2005, this unique building now houses, high-demand apartments and boasts an impressive clocktower that stands as a local landmark.”

Summary:

Location: Gunwharf Quays

Cost: £425,000

Agent: Lawson Rose Estate Agents

Key Features: Allocated parking space, fantastic location

