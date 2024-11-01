For sale in Portsmouth: 'Historical charm with modern flair' from £425,000 Gunwharf Quays home

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 16:26 BST

Take a look around an iconic, two bedroom home in the heart of Gunwharf Quays.

Equipped with two bedrooms, two reception rooms, one bathroom and a generous sized living space, this home is perfect for someone looking for a unique property.

The listing says: “The Vulcan Building, Grade II listed, Built around 1812, this iconic former armoury, blends historical charm with modern flair in the heart of the vibrant Gunwharf Quays marina complex.

“Expertly transformed in 2005, this unique building now houses, high-demand apartments and boasts an impressive clocktower that stands as a local landmark.”

Summary:

Location: Gunwharf Quays

Cost: £425,000

Agent: Lawson Rose Estate Agents

Key Features: Allocated parking space, fantastic location

For more information about this Gunwharf home, click here.

1. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, £425,000

This home comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms and it is in an absolutely incredible location.

2. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, £425,000

This home comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms and it is in an absolutely incredible location. | Zoopla

This home is in the heart of Gunwharf Quays in a building full of character and charm.

3. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, £425,000

This home is in the heart of Gunwharf Quays in a building full of character and charm. | Zoopla

This home is on the market for £425,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents.

4. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, £425,000

This home is on the market for £425,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. | Zoopla

