For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom house comes with a spacious garden and parking - and it is on the market for £429,9995

See inside this spacious four bedroom home in Portsmouth which has a good-sized garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST

This property, which is located in Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £429,995 and comes with four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

This home is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens and for more information, click the link.

1. Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, £429,995

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a driveway and a spacious garden. Photo: Zoopla

This home is situated in Mayfield Road in Portsmouth and it is near public transport links including Hilsea train station.

The listing says:"Ground floor accommodation comprises open plan living space with two reception rooms leading onto an 18ft fitted kitchen, a conservatory at the rear of the property and a downstairs W.C. To the first floor, you will find three double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom."

