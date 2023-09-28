See inside this spacious four bedroom home in Portsmouth which has a good-sized garden.
This property, which is located in Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £429,995 and comes with four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.
The listing says: “Four double bedrooms & off road parking! Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this, comprehensive, four double bedroom, extended, semi-detached residence in Mayfield Road, North End.”
1. Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, £429,995
This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a driveway and a spacious garden. Photo: Zoopla
2. Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, £429,995
The listing says: "Four double bedrooms & off road parking! Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this, comprehensive, four double bedroom, extended, semi-detached residence in Mayfield Road, North End." Photo: Zoopla
3. Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, £429,995
This home is situated in Mayfield Road in Portsmouth and it is near public transport links including Hilsea train station. Photo: Zoopla
4. Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, £429,995
The listing says:"Ground floor accommodation comprises open plan living space with two reception rooms leading onto an 18ft fitted kitchen, a conservatory at the rear of the property and a downstairs W.C. To the first floor, you will find three double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom." Photo: Zoopla