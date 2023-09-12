For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom semi-detcahed Drayton home is on the market for £550,000 - and it comes with a games room
This home, which is located in Central Road, Drayton, is on the market for £550,000 and it comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as an outbuilding in the back garden that is a games/ bar area.
The property is close to public transport links and has easy access to the M275 making it an ideal home for someone that commutes often and it is in the Court lane school catchment area.
The listing says: “We are delighted to introduce to the sales market, this beautiful four bedroom semi-detached property in the highly sought after location of Central Road.“This wonderfully spacious property would make a fantastic family home, with the size it has on offer and having been maintained to a very high standard. Offering extended accommodation it is one to be viewed.”
