A four bedroom property in Drayton has come on the market and it is a must if you are looking to invest in a sought after area.

This home, which is located in Central Road, Drayton, is on the market for £550,000 and it comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as an outbuilding in the back garden that is a games/ bar area.

The property is close to public transport links and has easy access to the M275 making it an ideal home for someone that commutes often and it is in the Court lane school catchment area.

The listing says: “We are delighted to introduce to the sales market, this beautiful four bedroom semi-detached property in the highly sought after location of Central Road.“This wonderfully spacious property would make a fantastic family home, with the size it has on offer and having been maintained to a very high standard. Offering extended accommodation it is one to be viewed.”

1 . Central Road, Drayton, £550,000 This property consists of four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms and it is currently on the market for £550,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Central Road, Drayton, £550,000 The listing says: "We are delighted to introduce to the sales market, this beautiful four bedroom semi-detached property in the highly sought after location of Central Road." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Central Road, Drayton, £550,000 The listing says: "This wonderfully spacious property would make a fantastic family home, with the size it has on offer and having been maintained to a very high standard. Offering extended accommodation it is one to be viewed." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Central Road, Drayton, £550,000 This home would be perfect for someone looking to upsize or invest in a property that is in a sought after postcode. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales