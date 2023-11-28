For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom property in Cosham is on the market for £425,000 - and it comes with a bar
A three bedroom semi-detached property in Cosham has come on the market for £425,000 – and it is lovely inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT
This three bedroom property in Knowsley Road, Cosham, comes with two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a spacious garden and it also features a summer house which comes with a bar.
The property listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this exceptional three bedroom semi-detached home with off road parking in the popular location of Knowsley Road, Cosham.“Moving upstairs there are three bedrooms and modern family bathroom. The primary bedroom is a generous size and benefits from built in wardrobes.”
