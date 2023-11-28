This three bedroom property in Knowsley Road, Cosham, comes with two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a spacious garden and it also features a summer house which comes with a bar.

The property listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this exceptional three bedroom semi-detached home with off road parking in the popular location of Knowsley Road, Cosham.“Moving upstairs there are three bedrooms and modern family bathroom. The primary bedroom is a generous size and benefits from built in wardrobes.”