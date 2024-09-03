For sale in Portsmouth: Victorian cottage in heart of Southsea ideal renovation project - guide price £580,000 - £620,000

If you want to get stuck into a renovation project, we have got the house for you.

Sat in the heart of Southsea, Vale Cottage, The Vale, is an early Victorian home that has an abundance of architectural character - and would greatly benefit from refurbishment. This four bedroom home has the potential to be turned into a spectacular home with some tlc and it is going under the hammer at auction this month (September).

Mike Marchant, a senior auction appraiser in the Portsmouth region for the firm, said: “Located in the heart of Southsea, a short walk/drive from the main Palmerston Road precinct, this early Victorian house requires upgrading and refurbishment.

“Originally the work of Thomas Ellis Owen, the property was subsequently extended and remodelled in 1895 and comprises four bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, secluded gardens to both sides, garage and roof terrace.

“Once refurbished the property would be ideal for resale into the local marketplace as a splendid family home.”

The online auction will start on September 16 and will end on September 18. This cottage has an auction guide price of £580,000 - £620,000 and it is being sold with joint agents, Nesbits and Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. For more information about this property, click here.

 

This Victorian cottage in the heart of Southsea is going under the hammer at auction for a guide price of £580,000 - £620,000 plus fees.

This home is in need of upgrading and refurbishment - but it has incredible bones and fantastic potential to be a beautiful home.

The listing says: "Once refurbished the property would be ideal for resale into the local marketplace as a splendid family home."

This home is going under the hammer at auction with a guide price of £580,000 - £620,000 plus fees.

