For the love of trees | Southsea Greenhouse

Did you know there are more than three trillion trees on the planet? That’s 420 for each person.

With roots connecting them underground, keeping them standing, growing, in tune with each other – we learn from trees. Their leaves help us breathe, their fruit feeds us and our wildlife. Roots soak up flood water, branches give shelter. They are life savers and must be protected.

Hilary Reed cared for trees and grew pear trees in her Milton garden. She dedicated a tree in our community garden for her sister, Alison. Now we give one back to her, to grow, alongside her sister’s to remember Hilary, our friend and fellow gardener, sailor, campaigner, bicycle lover. We’ll miss your happy smile and deep roots; your love of colour and equalities, and your essential hopefulness.

Your trees will bear fruit, just as you did.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​