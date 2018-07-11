Garden show set to return this weekend

Have your say

DAB-HANDED gardeners will be out this weekend to swap tips and showcase their produce.

It comes as the annual Havant and District Horticultural Society Summer Gardening Eventgears up to return on Saturday at 10.30am, at St Faith’s Parish Hall in West Street.

Among the stalls set up until 1.30pm will be one from Havant Friends of the Earth.

This year, the collective’s feature will be centric around how borough residents can reduce their dependence on single-use plastics in the home.

Ahead of the fixture, Havant Friends of the Earth joint co-ordinatior, Ray Cobbett, said: ‘People are willing to explore alternatives to buying single-use plastics and we will have some practical examples and advice at the show.’

Drawing crowds in previous years, the event invites revellers to submit their own displays for show.

To take part, call (023) 9247 5226 or email liam.hutchings@hotmail.co.uk



