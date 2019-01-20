Gardeners’ question time with Brian Kidd

Are cold frames any good? Can you catch busy Lizzie seeds? Our horticultural expert solves your problems.

Q: My wife bought me a cold frame. She is a keen gardener and it seems she will use it a lot. Do you think a cold frame is useful? BD, Havant.

A: They are handy and underrated. They give protection and are useful if early summer is cold as you can harden off tender bedding plants which frees space in the greenhouse.

Q: Is it possible to grow a coconut tree from a coconut? MU, Farlington

A: Yes, but wait until summer and you will be able to buy one with a shoot. If you plant one with the holes resting on moist compost it may root. Keep in a warm room at all times.

Q: I saved busy Lizzie seeds last summer, you have to be quick to catch them don’t you? When is the best time to sow? VT, Drayton.

A: Catching them before they are broadcast needs practice! Wait until early April and sow indoors or in a greenhouse in trays.

Q: This isn’t a question but I had some snowdrops in flower on New Year’s Day. GF, Emsworth.

A: Thank you for letting me know. My first batch came into bloom on January 4 here at Waterlooville.

