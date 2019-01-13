Gardeners’ question time with Brian Kidd (Jan 13)

Have your say

From vines to lemon trees, our horticultural experts solves your queries.

Q: I have a grape vine growing outside. The leaves have fallen. How and when do I prune it? SR, Drayton.

A: Vines lose their leaves in autumn. Prune now. Nip out the top three inches of the strong, main stem. All side shoots are pruned back hard leaving one or two buds. These will grow fast in spring.

Q: I’d like to grow chrysanthemums in my greenhouse. Can I get plants locally? BC, Gosport.

A: Sadly we don’t have a local grower. You’ll find nurseries online which specialise. There are varieties which bloom at Christmas. ‘Christmas Wine’ is a superb example.

Q: My potted lemon tree has been grown from a pip but the leaves are going yellow. KB, Cosham.

A: Dissolve a mustard spoon of table salt in a cup of water. Pour it on to the compost. In spring the leaves will be green again. Only do this once a year.

