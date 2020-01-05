Gardeners' questions, answered by Brian Kidd

This week Brian deals with damp seeds and silver wedding.

Q: I save runner beans seeds and ensure the pods are brown and dry. I store them in an open seed tray. I looked at them recently and they are all coated with a white film, samples enclosed. Will they will germinate in spring? DM, Denvilles.

A: The problem is mildew, caused by damp. Don’t rely on them but use a soft duster to remove the coating and store in a dry place. It’s not a good idea to save seed year after year. Buy new seeds every five years.

Q: I’m planning a summer spectacular in 2020 for our silver wedding. I would like a carpet of mixed flowers about six to nine inches tall which needs little attention. SK, Leigh Park.

A: My word you are planning well. Begonia semperflorens. Plant five inches apart after the third week in May. They survive the wettest summers and drought. Congratulations in advance!

Q: You answered a question on how to make water acid. I lost my copy so could you repeat it please? FH, Cosham

A: Use about 3lb of peat and put it inside an old sock or stocking. Use a rubber band to seal the top. Place in a gallon of tap water overnight. Dunk up and down a few times and the water will be acidified. This can be done five times before replacing the peat.

