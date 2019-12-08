Gardening | Brian Kidd answers your questions

Our horticultural hotshot delves into his inbox.

Q: We sat down last winter trying to decide which veg to grow on our allotment. I suggested curly kale and the kids said ugh! I have 24 plants and we have had just one meal including the kale and the kids ate it all! The lower leaves look tough. Are the tender leaves at the top or centre of the plants? HS, Fareham.

A: The centre leaves are best. Cut a few off each plant. Never use all the leaves on one plant because curly kale continues to grow all winter as long as you don’t take off the top leaves.

Q: What is devastating my parsley on the allotment. They were perfect last week but something has savaged a whole row. FL, Rowlands Castle.

A: Pigeons. Once one starts eating parsley all the others seem to join in. Don’t give up. Cover the plants with netting or horticultural fleece and new leaves will emerge in a few weeks.

Q: I would like to buy a lovely plant for an elderly woman. What would you suggest? VN, North End.

A: Buy an indoor azalea in a pot. Choose one with just a few flowers in bloom with lots of buds to come. You will see the buds on the ends of the stems.

