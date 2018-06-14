GARDENING: Brian Kidd solves your gardening headaches

Brian delves into his postbag and inbox and eases your problems.

Q: I would like to plant some baby spider plants around the edge of my window box and have enough from my house plant. Should I put them in tiny pots first? NBS, Eastney.

A: A good idea. They will only need to be in baby pots for three weeks and will develop good vigorous roots.

Q: Insecticides and fungus sprays are very expensive. Is there one of each which will deal with these problems? FS, Cowplain.

A: The best thing to do is take your glasses and read the labels and you will find one of each which will do the trick. Everyone is in a rush these days. Be different and take your time.

Q: I had my chimney swept and the sweep gave me the soot. I would like to use this to control slugs. How much do I need for each square yard? NP, Waterlooville.

A: Four ounces per square yard, but never allow it to touch leaves and stems.

Q: The leaves on my tomato plants in my greenhouse have gone crispy around the edges. Is this blight? Gl, Horndean.

A: It’s not blight but hot sun. Put a sheet of newspaper over the plants.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Got a question for Brian? Click here and fire away.