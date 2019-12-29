Gardening: Brian Kidd solves your horticultural headaches

Got a mossy shed roof? Here’s an interesting method of getting rid of it.

Q: My garden shed is under a huge oak tree and the roof is always covered in moss. I thought this was environmentally friendly but the moss roots seem to break up the felt roof and it leaks. Is there something I can do to prevent this happening again? DL, Emsworth.

A: Your question is an interesting one and hopefully the answer will help a few of you. Buy a piece of copper piping and, using large staples which can be hammered into the ridge bar, fix the pipe and the moss will not be able to grow. Copper prevents the moss from germinating and gradually kills moss if it is on the roof. It dehydrates the plant.

Q: I have installed my first greenhouse and am hoping to get a plant propagation box. As a new gardener, which flower seeds can I plant and when? BS, Southsea.

A: I would suggest begonia semperflorens, in the second week of February. You must be excited but don’t sow then too early as the seedlings need to be kept warm once they are pricked out and heating in a greenhouse can be quite expensive.

Q: My dog loses a lot of hair and I have to comb him every day. The vet tells me it is natural and nothing to worry about. Is it OK to put the hair on to my compost heap? GC, Eastney.

A: Dog, human and any pet hair is an excellent addition to your compost heap, as are nail clippings.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

