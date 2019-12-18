Gardening: Can you grow cacti from seed? | Brian Kidd

This week Brian dips into his inbox to answer readers’ questions ranging from bouquets to barbed wire (well, cacti).

Q: My son often gives me flowers and the roses always die first. Chrysanthemum leaves go brown at the same time but the flowers last another week. Can the rose stems be rooted? CP, Copnor.

A: Make a sharp cut just below the lowest joint and take off the dead flower and all of the leaves. Make holes in the garden is a sheltered spot, about 12in deep. Put a teaspoon of sand in the bottom of each hole and plant the cuttings firmly so only two inches of stem is above the surface. Place a label alongside one of the cuttings. You will be surprised when they begin to shoot next April. Not all, but some, will grow.

Q: My little boy is fascinated by cacti and has about 12. Is it possible to grow them from seed? SK, Southsea.

A: Yes, I have sent you details of where you can buy seed. Buy a packet of mixed types so he can increase his collection.

Q: When can I split a clump of bamboo? The clump is going to grow into my neighbour’s garden and I must prevent this as he is not friendly. BL

A: The bamboo is best dug out completely. Put the clump on a path. Get two digging forks back to back and use the handles to force the roots apart. It is not an easy or quick job so do it on a pleasant day and take your time. You have noticed the problem so plant the part you are going to keep well away from your neighbour’s boundary. Peace will reign!

