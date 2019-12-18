Gardening | Excitement and magic tinged with pain

As we head into the festive week, the big day approaches, presents are wrapped (hopefully not in foiled paper) and greetings exchanged.

Excitement and magic fills the air but with this joy can come the pain we feel for those who are not with us.

Last Sunday The Rowans Hospice held its annual ‘light up a life’ remembrance event at Canoe Lake Park.

Hundreds of people came to Southsea to light a candle and float it on the water in honour of a loved one.

It was a beautiful, peaceful and uplifting evening to pause and reflect.

With our garden right around the corner, a place that offers peace and reflection year round, we welcome you to come along, get involved and join our friendly green community too.

You’ll find us at southseagreen.uk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​